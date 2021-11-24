BECOME A MEMBER

As a member, you'll make a difference each and every day in this fight and become part of a vibrant community of people who stand for justice and equality. NAACP relies on the commitment and dedication of our members to help us stand up to racial disparities that are still too prevalent in America.

​

YOUR MEMBERSHIP ALLOWS YOU TO:



Work with activists and organizers in local NAACP branches

Organize marches, rallies, and direct action campaigns to bring attention to local issues

Support access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities

Advocate for laws and policies to improve your community

Participate in voter registration and get out the vote campaigns

Attend national events, regional conferences, and trainings to sharpen your advocacy and leadership skills